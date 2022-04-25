Industrial unit preparing substandard oil/Ghee raided

A joint team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and district administration raided an industrial unit and destroyed heavy quantity of substandard oil/Ghee found prepared there in Khanewal on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :A joint team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) and district administration raided an industrial unit and destroyed heavy quantity of substandard oil/Ghee found prepared there in Khanewal on Monday.

Assistant commissioner Iqra Mustafa and PFA officials raided the site at Adil city where they found that animal waste was being used to prepare oil/Ghee that was unfit for human consumption. The owner used to supply oil/Ghee to parts of Khanewal and suburbs of Multan.

Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi has ordered registration of FIR against the owner of the mills.