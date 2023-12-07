Open Menu

Industrial Unit Sealed, Fined Rs 100,000

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 09:27 PM

The environment department’s teams sealed a boiler of an industrial unit, imposed Rs 100,000 fine and registered a case against the owner, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The environment department’s teams sealed a boiler of an industrial unit, imposed Rs 100,000 fine and registered a case against the owner, here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the teams imposed Rs 200,000 fine on kiln owners functioning on old technology in Chak No 458/3, tehsil Tandlianwala, challaned nine smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed Rs 18,000 fine on drivers. The boiler of a foundry on Maqbool road was sealed.

