Industrial unit sealed, fined Rs 100,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The environment department’s teams sealed a boiler of an industrial unit, imposed Rs 100,000 fine and registered a case against the owner, here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the teams imposed Rs 200,000 fine on kiln owners functioning on old technology in Chak No 458/3, tehsil Tandlianwala, challaned nine smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed Rs 18,000 fine on drivers. The boiler of a foundry on Maqbool road was sealed.