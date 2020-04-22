UrduPoint.com
Industrial Unit Sealed For Not Adopting Anti-corona Measures In Gadon Amazai

Additional Assistant Commissioner Topai Mehran Khan, following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Wednesday sealed Alkhair Five Star Foam in Gadon Amazai Industrial Estate for failing to enforce anti-coronavirus measures under the guidelines of the government

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Topai Mehran Khan, following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Wednesday sealed Alkhair Five Star Foam in Gadon Amazai Industrial Estate for failing to enforce anti-coronavirus measures under the guidelines of the government.

According to details, the provincial government was opening the industrial units phase-wise starting from essential ones and particularly those taking and enforcing strict anti-coronavirus measures so that the spread of the epidemic could be avoided.

For this purpose, different secretaries have been entrusted the task of supervising the monitoring of the enforcement of these steps which have been articulated in written forms both in English and urdu and properly distributed among the entrepreneurs. The local administrations were coordinating these efforts in their respective areas.

As many as five teas had been constituted for Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate out of which four were assigned specific areas and industrial units while one has been assigned the task of monitoring the residential colony so that the pandemic spread should be avoided there.

In the first instance each and every one of the managements of these industrial units were explained about the measures required to be taken for the protection of the laborers, the employees and general public and then only the essential ones were allowed to be opened.

AAC Topai Mehran Khan visited a number of industrial units and checked over forty units which also included those closed but were making arrangements for reopening. The AAC checked their preparations and pointed out the deficiencies.

The Alkhair Five Star Foam had been allowed to reopen as they had promised to manufacture face masks and that too after taking properly protective measures.

