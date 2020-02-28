Industrial units bound to provide apprenticeship to 20% trainees

Every industrial unit is bound to give apprenticeship to trainees at the rate of 20 per cent of their respective strength of technical workforce under Apprentice Ordinance 1962

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Every industrial unit is bound to give apprenticeship to trainees at the rate of 20 per cent of their respective strength of technical workforce under Apprentice Ordinance 1962.

Incharge regional directorate of Apprenticeship Training Multan, Khurram Mughal told APP on Friday that the directorate has so far extended awareness to managements of over 100 industrial units on apprentice training in different trades, Apprenticeship ordinance 1962, besides penalties and fines on law violation.

He said that Multan directorate cover nine (9) districts from Sahiwal to Dera Ghazi Khan and has got finalized apprenticeship contracts for 1127 trainees from July 2019 to Feb 25, 2020.

Mughal said that apprenticeship training enables trainees adapt to industrial environment and get market-oriented technical training.

He said that government has also set up apprentice training centres in Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Ferozwala (Muridke) where trainees get trained on trades including sports goods preparation, leather products, surgical instruments and others. He said that south Punjab also need such training centres to equip youth with vocational skills that can earn them livelihood.