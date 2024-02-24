Industrial Units Fined For Pollution
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Department fined industrial units on the charges of polluting the environment in different parts of Faisalabad here on Saturday.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said that environment teams checked factories and brick kilns and found violation of environment protection laws in three textile unit on Sargodha Road, in brick kiln near Thikriwala and in a sizing unit on Akbarabad Road.
Therefore, the teams imposed a total fine of Rs.500,000 on the violators and warned that they would be sent behind bars besides sealing the premises of their factories if they were found involved again in environmental pollution, he added.
