UrduPoint.com

Industrial Units Fined Over Causing Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Industrial units fined over causing smog

The district administration Tuesday sealed a industrial unit and imposed Rs200,000 fine to three others for polluting air in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration Tuesday sealed a industrial unit and imposed Rs200,000 fine to three others for polluting air in the provincial capital.

The special teams took action against the polluters under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar at Band road on Tuesday.

The team imposed Rs100,000 fine to MS Shoaib Foundry, Rs50,000 each to Ch Wasim Dophine Cup factory and Ali Steel Re-rolling Mills. While Black Gold Steel Mills at Bhogiwal were sealed over using sub-standard fuel.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that monitoring officers and concerned patwaris had been directed to check 132 industrial units under anti-smog campaign, adding that strict action were being taken against smoke-emitting industries and vehicles in the city. Farmers have been informed about ban on burning crop residue and strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Road Muhammad Ali Gold

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition re ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition regarding torture in police cust ..

10 minutes ago
 WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

10 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assau ..

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assault on Demonstrator on Consulat ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Lawmakers Refuse to Discharge Budget of Frontex ..

EU Lawmakers Refuse to Discharge Budget of Frontex for 2020 Over Failed Manageme ..

12 minutes ago
 11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

12 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed bowls Sindh to stunning victory over K ..

Abrar Ahmed bowls Sindh to stunning victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.