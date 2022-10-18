Industrial units fined over causing smog

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration Tuesday sealed a industrial unit and imposed Rs200,000 fine to three others for polluting air in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration Tuesday sealed a industrial unit and imposed Rs200,000 fine to three others for polluting air in the provincial capital.

The special teams took action against the polluters under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar at Band road on Tuesday.

The team imposed Rs100,000 fine to MS Shoaib Foundry, Rs50,000 each to Ch Wasim Dophine Cup factory and Ali Steel Re-rolling Mills. While Black Gold Steel Mills at Bhogiwal were sealed over using sub-standard fuel.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that monitoring officers and concerned patwaris had been directed to check 132 industrial units under anti-smog campaign, adding that strict action were being taken against smoke-emitting industries and vehicles in the city. Farmers have been informed about ban on burning crop residue and strict action would be taken against violators.