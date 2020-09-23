Industrial units should install their in-house effluent treatment plan: Advisor

Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab on Wednesday said that all industrial units which release harmful waste-water, should install their in-house treatment plant without further delay, to overcome the menace of industrial water pollution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab on Wednesday said that all industrial units which release harmful waste-water, should install their in-house treatment plant without further delay, to overcome the menace of industrial water pollution.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration of an effluent treatment plant having capacity of 525k gallon/per day installed in a textile mill in Bin Qasim Town, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Rajby Textile Mills has installed its own effluent treatment plant to neutralize the toxic effects of its effluent before releasing it into any water body.

Inaugurating the treatment plant, Barrister Murtuza Wahab expressed his satisfaction and said that from now industrial waste of one more factory will be released into the sea through Malir River after fully subsiding its harmful effects.

He said that compliance with environmental laws with regard to industrial air and water pollution control will enhance the image of our manufacturing units and demand of their products will rise in global markets.

This will not only enhance our export giving a spike in our foreign exchange reserves but simultaneously it will also help grow the profitability of such industries, he added.

He said that those industries which release their wastewater without any treatment; will be dealt in accordance with the concerned clauses of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014. In this regard Sindh Environmental Protection Agency should further beef up its monitoring activities to never let anyone harm our natural environment, he added.

He further said that as per directives of the Water Commission - which was constituted on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan - every wastewater-generating industry must treat its effluent before releasing it into any water body.

To implement the directives of the Water Commission, SEPA should ensure installation of treatment plants at all effluent-generating industries so that industrial growth may continue without harming our environment, he noted.

On this occasion DG SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Additional DG Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, Deputy Directors Muneer Ahmed Abbasi and Waris Gabol were also present besides top management of M/s Rajby Textile Mill.