Open Menu

Industrial Units Under Strict Surveillance Following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab Vision'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Industrial units under strict surveillance following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab vision'

Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a 'Smog-free Punjab', industrial units remain under constant surveillance by the Department of Environment Protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a 'Smog-free Punjab', industrial units remain under constant surveillance by the Department of Environment Protection.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is leading a vigorous crackdown across Punjab on brick-kilns emitting toxic smoke, tire-burning units, and factories. Following identification by the Urban Unit, 95pc of non-zigzag brick-kilns in the Layyah district have been demolished over the past two days, with the remaining such brick-kilns also being dismantled.

In Sargodha district, all stay orders from various courts concerning the issue had been vacated. In Layyah, the district administration inspected 17 kilns, of which 15 were demolished, one was found functional using zigzag technology, and one was inactive. After the demolition of two more pyrolysis plants, the Sargodha district is now completely free of the pyrolysis plants hazard. In Sheikhupura, two pyrolysis plants and one asphalt plant have been demolished.

The owners of pyrolysis plants have begun relocating their plants to other provinces. In Nankana, tire-burning plants have been fully removed from their sites following operations. On the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the clean-up operation is rapidly underway across Punjab to combat smog and improve the environment.

The Department of Environment and local administrations have taken action against brick-kilns emitting toxic smoke in Mianwali, demolishing 9 non-zigzag brick-kilns in Wan Bhachran and Shadia.

On directions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, inspections of brick-kilns and factories polluting environment are being carried out in various districts of Punjab. Marriyum commended the officers and staff involved in the operation in Mianwali. She said that the CM had ordered for strict enforcement of preventive measures ahead of the smog season.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Department of Environment, with the support of the district administration, was continuously monitoring and ensuring strict adherence to rules and policies. She appealed to the media and public to fully support the anti-smog campaign, as spreading pollution was akin to spreading death. She stressed that no one would be allowed to jeopardise public health. Marriyum noted that for the past six months, every department under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif had been actively combating smog.

She also warned brick-kiln owners that if they revert to outdated technology after switching to zigzag technology, the monitoring teams would demolish their kilns.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Sargodha Sheikhupura Mianwali Media All From

Recent Stories

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit s ..

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut

2 minutes ago
 5 Dead, several injured in accident

5 Dead, several injured in accident

2 minutes ago
 UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but kee ..

UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrang ..

Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes v ..

Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory

7 minutes ago
 AI-powered traffic control system pilot project la ..

AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan

7 minutes ago
Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaz ..

Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

7 minutes ago
 Orderly room for police officials held

Orderly room for police officials held

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World C ..

Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational li ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

17 minutes ago
 Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 're ..

Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 'regional unrest'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan