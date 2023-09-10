Open Menu

Industrial Uplift In AJK Only Key To Socioeconomic Progress: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Industrial uplift in AJK only key to socioeconomic progress: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) : , Sep 10 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while terming industrial development as a key to reducing unemployment in Azad Jammu Kashmir, has said that the government was ready to provide maximum facilities to investors to flourish trade and industrial activities in the state.

The AJK premier Haq expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Mirpur AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Syed Sabir Hussain Shah at Jammu Kashmir House in the State metropolis on Sunday.

He said that development of the liberated territory and the welfare of its people was his government's top priority.

Taxpayers' every penny , he said, would be spent on the development of the state and the welfare of the poor masses.

He said that despite facing multiple issues, the government was trying to provide maximum possible relief to the people in terms of inflated electricity bills.

"Supply of cheap flour to the poor is our priority", the PM said.

Haq stated that steps were being taken to solve the problems of Mangla Dam affectees and Neelum Jhelum Hydro Project. He said that special emphasis was being placed on improving the electricity, education and health sectors.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of journalists led by Sardar Rashid Nazir, President of Ghazi Millat Press Club, Rawalkot Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that he believed in the freedom of the press.

He said that the journalist community has been playing an important role in highlighting the problems of the people. The delegation was comprised of Sardar Abid Siddiq, former President of the Press Club, Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, Sajid Mehmood Anwar and others.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister and appreciated his initiatives regarding good governance.

