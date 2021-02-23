Industrial use of electricity witnesses 17 % increase in Jan: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that industrial use of electricity witnessed about 17 per cent increase in January this year owing to provision of power to the industry at concessional rates and abolishing peak hours factor.

In a tweet, the minister said the Industry has started performing and it was real change. The Power Division while materializing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has started provision of electricity to the industrial sector at concessional rates.