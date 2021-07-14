UrduPoint.com
Industrial Waste, A Major Cause Of Environment Pollution: MD WASA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:58 PM

Industrial waste was a major cause of environmental pollution in the city as 94 percent waste water goes into rivers without any treatment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Industrial waste was a major cause of environmental pollution in the city as 94 percent waste water goes into rivers without any treatment.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Jabbar Anwar said here on Wednesday that about 310 million gallon waste water was generated on a daily basis in the city which was drained through Paharang and Maduhana drains in rivers without treatment.

He said that WASA service area was 225 kilometers in the city and the facility of clean water was being provided to 70 percent area while sewerage facility in 72 percent area.

He said that under the new master plan, 4.

1 million population would be provided clean drinking water and sewerage facilities in three towns including Khurrianwal, Chak Jhumra and Sadhar by 2038.

He said the experts of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had proposed transfer of soil water to surface water by installing water treatment plants at Gogera branch and Jhang branch canals. They have also proposed for dividing the service areas into 7 zones, he added.

He said that a proposed distribution system would consist on 56 distribution centersand each centre would comprise ground storage and overhead storage.

