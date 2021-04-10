UrduPoint.com
Industrial Worker Gets Monetary Support Of Rs. 75 Billion Amid Covid-19: Aliya Hamza

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Malik has said that the Federal Government has disbursed Rs. 75 billion among the industrial workers in the aftermath of Covid-19.

She said this while speaking at Pre-budget symposium and launch of SDPI's report on 'Supporting export competitiveness amid Covid-19 in Pakistan', held by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

She said that during the first and second wave of the corona pandemic Rs. 75 billion were released for the Utility Stores whereas relief packages were also provided to factories and industries in the electricity and gas bills.

She termed SDPI's report highly valuable , adding it would help the government in finalizing Federal Budget for the next financial year as well as to accelerate the reforms and incentives for the export led firms.

The availability of rapid evidence from businesses could help the Ministry of Commerce to improve the facilitation on the part of the government, she added.

While,highlighting the role of export in Pakistan economy, Annabel Gerry, Development Director, FCDO, Pakistan, suggested that trade openness, decreasing tariff barrier, regional integration and liberalizing regional trade will be important for Pakistan's export led industries.

Aliya said that reforms in the taxation sector were also required and the export sector needs special attention in these times of the pandemic.

