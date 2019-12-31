UrduPoint.com
Industrial Workers To Be Registered With Social Security Institution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:30 PM

All industrial workers attached with different factories would be registered with local social security institution under the labour laws, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Shoaeb Tareen in a district surveillance committee meeting, organised here on Tuesday

He directed labour officers and assistant commissioners (ACs) to expedite drive against child labour.

He said the working class children would be enrolled in public schools on priority basis.

Assistant Director Labour Ghulam Shabbir said action had been taken on all complaints received regarding forced labour.

Member Labour Committee Khair Muhammad Budh also spoke on the occasion. Social Security, Social Welfare and Labour Department officers participated in the meeting.

