Industrial workers to be registered with social security institution

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : All industrial workers attached with different factories would be registered with local social security institution under the labour laws, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Shoaeb Tareen in a district surveillance committee meeting, organised here on Tuesday.

He directed labour officers and assistant commissioners (ACs) to expedite drive against child labour.

He said the working class children would be enrolled in public schools on priority basis.

Assistant Director Labour Ghulam Shabbir said action had been taken on all complaints received regarding forced labour.

Member Labour Committee Khair Muhammad Budh also spoke on the occasion. Social Security, Social Welfare and Labour Department officers participated in the meeting.