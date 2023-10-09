Industrial Zone to be establish in surrounding area of Rwp Ring Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that an industrial zone would be established in the surrounding area of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

He informed that work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project was progressing rapidly.

The Commissioner said that the length of Rawalpindi Ring Road project is 38.3 km. There would be a total of five interchanges on the Rawalpindi Ring Road at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian. A railway bridge would also be constructed with five overpasses and 21 subways on the ring road, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the project would be completed in one year.

The establishment of the industrial zone would help accelerate economic activities and provide employment opportunities at the regional level, he said.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project would improve the travel facilities for the public, the Commissioner added.

Rawalpindi Ring Road project is of utmost importance for regional development, he said adding, the project would be a game changer for the people living in Rawalpindi and its suburbs.

He directed the officers of the Revenue department to remain present at the ring road project site in different shifts.