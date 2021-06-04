Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Friday said that establishment of industrial zone will generate employment opportunities in district Mardan and help alleviate poverty and unemployment to maximum extent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Friday said that establishment of industrial zone will generate employment opportunities in district Mardan and help alleviate poverty and unemployment to maximum extent.

He expressed these views while speaking in a consultative session regarding forthcoming budget with business community at Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) at Mardan.

Besides, MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, president, MCCI Zahir Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP board of Investment & Trade (BoIT), Hassan Daud Butt and large number of businessmen from the region attended.

On this occasion, President MCCI Zahir Shah gave detailed briefing regarding complaints and problems of the business community. He said that trading community had suffered a lot due to Coronavirus. Therefore, he said the government should not only review the decision of the imposition of taxes rather also cut the ratio of taxes to give relief to trading community.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that efforts and economic reforms made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team has put national economy on right track and GDP growth had recorded at 4% and growing further.

He said that the government was fully aware of the problems of trading community and taking all-out steps for their resolution on priority basis. He said that small shopkeepers was affected section of society they would be given relief.

The Special Assistant said that provincial government has decided to introduce a soft loan scheme for Corona affected business community. He said that a hefty amount was allocated for the purpose.

Similarly, he said that another amount of Rs 4 billion has been allocated for provision of markup free credit to unemployed youth out of which 25% was allocated for women to bring them into mainstream economy.

He urged upon the people in general and trading community in particular for increase in exports to earn foreign exchange and put the country on path of progress and development.

The special assistant said that a hydel power station will be constructed on water canal at Gujjar Ghari to provide electricity to local steel industry and increase employment opportunities.