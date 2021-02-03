UrduPoint.com
Industrial Zones Being Upgraded To Create Maximum Jobs: Aslam Iqbal

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:11 AM

The government is concentrating to upgrade industrial zones in order to create maximum job opportunities for Pakistani people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ):The government is concentrating to upgrade industrial zones in order to create maximum job opportunities for Pakistani people.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal while paying a surprise visit to industrial zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) on Tuesday.

He reviewed the problems of FIEDMC and industrialists and issued necessary instructions for their immediate solution. He said that uninterrupted power supply would be ensured for industries round the clock in FIEDMC industrial zones while a policy would be framed soon so that FIEDMC itself could provide electricity connections to the industries. He said that a comprehensive plan would also be chalked out to overcome shortage of gas.

He said that one-window facility would also be provided in industrial zone for resolving issues of the industrialists speedily so that investors could invest without any hardship or problem. He asked the industrialists to send him their problems in writing so that the same could be resolved on priority basis.

He said that FIEDMC industrial zone was sprawling over 7300 acres of land which was a mega industrial estate in Manchester of Pakistan where domestic as well as foreign investment including investment from China and Turkey was being made. He also issued instructions for ensuring tight security for foreign investors and said the government was committed to provide all possible facilities to foreign investors.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on promotion of IT industry and for its development he had also formed a promotion authority. Pakistan had been ranked 4th in IT and government was considering to establish special economic zone for IT sector because this sector would not only play a dynamic role in strengthening national economy but it would also provide employment to millions of children. The government was providing business friendly environment for promotion of economic activities. In this connection, liaison between industrialists and government was being strengthened, he added.

He also visited various parts of FIEDMC industrial zone and welcomed the new investors like Oppo Mobile and Volka Food in Faisalabad.

