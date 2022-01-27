Industrial zones will create employment opportunity: Jam Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Provincial Government was committed to establish industrial zones in remote and less developed areas of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Provincial Government was committed to establish industrial zones in remote and less developed areas of the province.

He said that it would improve living standard of the people and provide them employment opportunities at their door steps.

He expressed these views while visiting Small Industrial Estate Ghotki, said the statement released here on Thursday.

On this occasion, MD Small Industries Najam Uddin Sehto, Regional Director Sukkur Kareem Bux Channa, Joint Director Atif Ghayas and other officers were also present.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo was briefed that Industrial Estate Ghotki was consisted of 48 acre land and hopefully agro-based industries would be established and industrialists would be provided excellent infrastructure.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo asked them to expedite the work on the project so that investors/industrialists might be motivated to establish industries.

He added, ' We are also establishing new industrial zones in Khairpur and Dhabeji. After functioning of these industrial zones, new employment opportunities will be generated'.