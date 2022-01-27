UrduPoint.com

Industrial Zones Will Create Employment Opportunity: Jam Dharejo

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Industrial zones will create employment opportunity: Jam Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Provincial Government was committed to establish industrial zones in remote and less developed areas of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Provincial Government was committed to establish industrial zones in remote and less developed areas of the province.

He said that it would improve living standard of the people and provide them employment opportunities at their door steps.

He expressed these views while visiting Small Industrial Estate Ghotki, said the statement released here on Thursday.

On this occasion, MD Small Industries Najam Uddin Sehto, Regional Director Sukkur Kareem Bux Channa, Joint Director Atif Ghayas and other officers were also present.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo was briefed that Industrial Estate Ghotki was consisted of 48 acre land and hopefully agro-based industries would be established and industrialists would be provided excellent infrastructure.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo asked them to expedite the work on the project so that investors/industrialists might be motivated to establish industries.

He added, ' We are also establishing new industrial zones in Khairpur and Dhabeji. After functioning of these industrial zones, new employment opportunities will be generated'.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Commerce Government Employment

Recent Stories

Hepatitis screening camp held in Nawabshah

Hepatitis screening camp held in Nawabshah

28 seconds ago
 RWMC month-long cleanliness campaign from January ..

RWMC month-long cleanliness campaign from January 28

29 seconds ago
 Int'l conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisci ..

Int'l conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences" held ..

31 seconds ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, streamline its ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, streamline its functioning: Religious Minist ..

32 seconds ago
 1,285 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

1,285 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

4 minutes ago
 DC directs authorities to ensure official rates at ..

DC directs authorities to ensure official rates at shops

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>