(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Sindh government is planning to construct a new industrial enclave on 500 acres of land located next to the Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road to serve as a valuable hub for industry and commerce for the industrialists and traders in Hyderabad as well as for neighboring cities. Additionally, it will offer appealing investment opportunities for foreign investors.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, said this while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Economic Zone Management Company (SEZMC) on Saturday.

He said that this Industrial enclave will bring economic prosperity to Second tier cities and regions and also create thousands of employment opportunities in the province in line with the vision of the Pakistan People's Party.

During the briefing in the meeting, it was informed that a feasibility report and master plan of 500 acres of land at Ganju Takkar on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road near Hyderabad city for the proposed industrial enclave has been prepared and work is underway on other stages before placing the project before the cabinet.

The briefing said that the proposed industrial enclave will provide strong development opportunities for various industries in the province, including textile, hosiery, cement, pharmaceutical, automobile, renewable energy, paper, glass, plastic, leather, jewelry, silk, and engineering.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are paying close attention to the promotion of economic activities to stabilize the country’s economy and increase employment opportunities for the youth.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that this industrial enclave on 500 acres will also prove to be an excellent business center for Sindh’s agricultural economy, factories, cold storage, etc., and due to its proximity to the inter-provincial route of the railway and road, this industrial enclave will also have the potential to succeed.

On this occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed that all necessary steps be completed for the early establishment of the proposed industrial enclave.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman Planning and Development Board Sindh Najam Shah, Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad, Chief Executive Officer SEZMC Abdul Azim Aqili, and other directors of the company's board.