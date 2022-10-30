Industrialist discusses business opportunities with Punjab CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :An eminent businessman and industrialist Anwar Pervaiz met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the CM office on Sunday and discussed business opportunities in the province.

The chief minister said investors helping eradicate poverty and endeavouring for country's economic prosperity were its benefactors. He said: "Our government provided a conducive environment for making real investment for the first time in the province." Parvez Elahi said that Punjab was a fertile land for doing investment, adding that he was himself monitoring and safeguarding foreign investment, adding that the government remove all hurdles in the way of investment and no one would be allowed to interfere in the matters of overseas Pakistanis.

The CM highlighted that the government was resolving all problems of investors, adding that in order to increase investment in the real estate and for facilitating people, the government reduced 100 per cent stamp fee on transfer of property, and fixed one per cent fee across Punjab.

The government would earn revenue amounting to billions of rupees from these steps, he added. He lauded the services of Anwar Pervaiz.

The business tycoon appreciated the conducive steps taken by the Punjab chief minister for promotion of business and investment in the province. He appreciated that the chief minister took exemplary steps for investment opportunities in a short span of time. He said steps taken by the CM for facilitation of the investors were praiseworthy.

Former principal secretary to CM, GM Sikandar, was also present.