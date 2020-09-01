Industrialist pays tribute to armed forces

Noted industrialist and former president, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Khawaja Usman Tuesday paid glowing tribute to country's valiant armed forces who thwarted aggressive designs of enemy forces in the 1965 war

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Noted industrialist and former president, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Khawaja Usman Tuesday paid glowing tribute to country's valiant armed forces who thwarted aggressive designs of enemy forces in the 1965 war.

Talking to APP, he extolled the brave soldiers who destroyed Indian tanks with the bombs fastened to their bodies.

He said that Major Shafqat Baloch and Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed fought bravely and drowned Indian plans in BRB canal.

The resistance was so powerful that forced Indian commanders escape leaving their weapons behind.

Another big battle was fought on Chawinda front, Sialkot, where Indian forces tried to force entry with 600 tanks but brave soldiers of Pakistan armed forces did not let it happen.

Khawaja Usman said that India had lost over 400 tanks and 95 fighter jets besides other losses in that war.

Former MCCI president also paid tribute to M. M. Alam for destroying record five Indian fighter planes in an attack.

He appealed the people to celebrate the Defence Day in a dignified manner by paying tribute to the martyrs and prayers for the survival and prosperity of the country.