Industrialist pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Noted industrialist and former chairman of Multan Dry Port Trust (MDPT) Khawaja Muhammad Faazil Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah, saying that he not only strengthened the two nation theory of Dr. Allama Iqbal but also led Muslims from the front to an independent state just seven years after 1940 Pakistan Resolution.

Talking to APP, Faazil said that Quaid-e-Azam did not let his ailment in the way of Pakistan Movement and kept this important information to himself to keep the movement going then that translated into creation of Pakistan as a separate homeland for Muslims.

Quaid-e-Azam had unmatched leadership qualities and was admired even by his adversaries.

Recalling Quaid's message before death, he said we all should identify ourselves as Pakistani to forge unity in our ranks and discourage divide.