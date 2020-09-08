UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrialist Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

Industrialist pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Noted industrialist and former chairman of Multan Dry Port Trust (MDPT) Khawaja Muhammad Faazil Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah, saying that he not only strengthened the two nation theory of Dr. Allama Iqbal but also led Muslims from the front to an independent state just seven years after 1940 Pakistan Resolution.

Talking to APP, Faazil said that Quaid-e-Azam did not let his ailment in the way of Pakistan Movement and kept this important information to himself to keep the movement going then that translated into creation of Pakistan as a separate homeland for Muslims.

Quaid-e-Azam had unmatched leadership qualities and was admired even by his adversaries.

Recalling Quaid's message before death, he said we all should identify ourselves as Pakistani to forge unity in our ranks and discourage divide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Resolution Muhammad Ali Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, Canadian Consulate discuss post-COV ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates Navy Day With Traditional ..

44 minutes ago

Govt opens Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship Portal

46 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq regrets over results in recent Test, ..

1 hour ago

Merkel Hopes Germany to Continue Keeping COVID-19 ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.