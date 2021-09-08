Industrialists advised to get registered on Industry Web Portal for garbage/waste collection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa Wednesday called upon the industrialists to complete their registration on Industry Web Portal so as to launch garbage collection in their industrial areas.

He was talking to a delegation comprising offices bearers of different industrial associations at his office here.

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Saleem-uz-Zaman, President SITE Super Highway Association Engineer Nisar Ahmed, President SITE Association Abdul Hadi, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani and consultant Riaz Gul were present on the occasion.

Zubair Channa said that it is very important to have a complete database about volume, type of waste and other relevant details.

After preparation of database, action plan will be formulated for collection of industrial and municipal waste, he added.

He said that there were six industrial areas in Karachi which comprised offices, factories and workshops and comprehensive data of the same is required.

It was also decided to start a trial-basis garbage collection in 300-unit Korangi Industrial Area Sector 23 and about 500-unit Site Industrial Area Super Highway to check that how much and what type of waste and garbage is being generated. In this regard, two bags for separate collection of municipal and industrial wastes, will be provided.

On this occasion, the members of the delegation assured full cooperation and said that awareness seminar be organized to create awareness and details related to registration for garbage collection.