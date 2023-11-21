Industrialists asked to use modern equipment in factories for controlling pollution, smog

Deputy Director Environment Nazim Ayaz Alam has asked the industrialists to ensure use of modern equipment in their factories for controlling pollution and smog

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Deputy Director Environment Nazim Ayaz Alam has asked the industrialists to ensure use of modern equipment in their factories for controlling pollution and smog.

Indiscriminate action will continue against the industrial units, brick kilns, which cause pollution and smog as per the directives of the Punjab government.

He expressed these views while checking industrial units at Daska Road, Sialkot.

Nazim Ayaz Alam said that 473 industrial units have been checked in Sialkot district so far this year, cases have been registered against five factory owners for causing smog, 33 units have been sealed and a fine of 1.5 million rupees has been imposed.

Similarly, 501 inspections of brick kilns have been conducted at different times, cases have been registered against 44 brick kiln owners for causing pollution and smog, 16 have been sealed while a fine of Rs. 89,00,00 has been imposed.