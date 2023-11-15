Open Menu

Industrialists Call On Governor KP To Apprise About Problems Of Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Industrialists call on Governor KP to apprise about problems of business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A delegation of the Hayatabad Industrialists Association called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and apprises him of problems being faced by the business community of the province.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the delegation was led by a prominent businessman and group leader, Muhammad Ishaq. While the other members of the delegation included, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Sarwar, Malik Sajjad Gul, Siraj-ud-Din, Adnan Jalil and Jurjees Ahmad Siddique.

During the meeting, the businessmen held a discussion with Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali on issues about property tax, affixing of tax notices outside factories by TMA, problems faced by pharmaceutical units and delay in clearance of payments from government departments.

Governor KP gave patient hearings to the demands and issued on-the-spot directives on some of the problems for early resolution.

He held out assurance to visiting guests about sincere efforts on the part of the government in the removal of hurdles being faced by the business community of the province.

Haji Ghulam Ali said he believes that the promotion of commercial activities would not only improves the country’s annual revenue but also help in the provision of jobs to thousands of unemployed people.

He said he give full focus on the promotion of trade in the country in general and KP in particular and in this connection will give due consideration to suggestions being presented by delegation of Hayatabad Industrialists Association.

