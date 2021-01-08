UrduPoint.com
Industrialists Concerned Over Huge Garbage In SITE

Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Industrialists concerned over huge garbage in SITE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :President , SITE Association of Industry, Abdul Hadi has expressed serious concern over accumulating garbage dumps and unhygienic environment in the oldest and largest industrial area of the country.

In a statement, Abdul Hadi said that in the absence of an effective system to lift garbage and waste from the area, SITE industrial area had created serious problems to continue trade and industrial activities there.

President SITE , he claimed, had sent a letter to the Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) giving different proposals to clean the area; mentioning in particular the 'Koyla Kaanta' dumping point there which has now blocked the road.

" Koyla Kaanta dumping point in SITE area should be removed once forever by SSWMB and no such dumping point be allowed in the industrial zone to support industry and trade especially the exports," he asserted.

Supporting his demand , SAI chief said as an alternate of 'Koyla Kaanta', the municipal waste and debris be dumped at 'Gutter Baghicha' by SITE Limited. And, SSWMB should take responsibility to transfer all the waste from 'Gutter Baghicha' to the landfill sites of the city.

