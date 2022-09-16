UrduPoint.com

Industrialists Congratulate Ghazanfar Bilour On His Appointment As Focal Person Of CM KP

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Industrialists congratulate Ghazanfar Bilour on his appointment as Focal Person of CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Industrialists here on Friday welcomed the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government regarding appointment of former president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ghazanfar Bilour as Focal Person of Chief Minister on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

KP government initiative was hailed during a meeting of Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) chaired by its president Malik Imran Ishaq, held at the association office here. Members of the association, office bearers and manufacturers were present during the meeting.

Imran Ishaq congratulated Ghazanfar Bilour on his accomplishment and said the provincial government step was highly appreciated by the business community.

The industrialists said the business community stood with former president FPCCI chief Ghanzanfar Bilour in the past and established a concrete liaison with him and took joint initiatives for stabilizing national and provincial economy, easing difficulties of the business community, and creating a better and favorable environment for businesses in the province.

Imran Ishaq expressed the hope that coordination between provincial government and business community would be further strengthened after the appointment of Ghazanfar Bilour as focal person on 'Ease of Doing Business'.He would take collective efforts to remove grievances and problems of the business community.

The association chief said the KP government decision would be highly beneficial for the business community.

Imran Ishaq, and other participants on the occasion, assured the Chief Minister Focal Person on EoDB Ghazanfar Bilour for full support and vowed to jointly work for easement of business class in the province.

