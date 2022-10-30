UrduPoint.com

Industrialists' Cooperation Imperative To Control Smog'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Industrialists' cooperation imperative to control smog'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The cooperation of industrialists and traders was imperative to control smog during the current season, said Deputy Director Environment Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry here on Sunday.

During a meeting with Sheikh Muhammad Asghar Qadri Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), he said the environment protection department had evolved a comprehensive strategy to control environmental pollution which was a major cause of smog during winter.

In this connection, all industrialists and kiln owners were requested to install zigzag technology and avoid emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

They were also requested to use standard fuel as substandard fuel not only emitted excessive smoke but also caused environmental pollution, he said and requested the industrialists and traders to cooperate with the environment protection department as their cooperation was necessary to control smog during winter.

APTPMA Chairman Asghar Qadri said the association would ensure the use of standard fuel in all processing units in addition to making industrialists abide by rules and regulations. In thisconnection, special meetings would also be arranged for industrialists besides displayingawareness banners in industrial areas to control environmental pollution and smog, he added.

