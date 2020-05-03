UrduPoint.com
Industrialists Delegation Called On CM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday met a delegation of industrialists and representatives of traders community under the leadership of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) head Gohar Ijaz to resolving the problems of industrialists and traders community.

CM assured to resolve their problems at the earliest and added that Punjab government would more ease and comforts for the industrialists and traders community.

Usman Buzdar maintained that common man would get livelihood with the running of business. He said that common man was facing difficulties due to coronavirus pandemic and our aim was to alleviate difficulties of common man.

He said that SOPs had been finalized in order to grant permission for doing business in a phased manner in Punjab.

He warned that industry would be closed in case of violating the SOPs. He said that besides opening up wood sector and building, other industry relating to construction would also be allowed to open and recommendations had been submitted to the Federal government.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that with the consultation of federal government feeding industry connected with export sector would also be opened.

He said "We are granting permission to power looms for doing working and recommendations for such factories which have their labour colonies have also been submitted." CM said "We have also proposed opening iron and steel industry along with home appliances industry while markets would be opened in phases." CM apprised that a committee had been constituted under the headship of Provincial Industries & Trade Minister to resolve the problems of industrialists and traders community.

APTMA head Gohar Ijaz commended CM for delivering his duties on the front line in order to combat coronavirus pandemic and had also set a new example of rendering public service. He further acknowledged the steps taken by CM for resolving the problems of industrialists and traders community.

President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Adeel Bashir, Ahmad Zafar, Pervaiz Lala, Akbar Sheikh, SM Nabeel and others attended meeting with CM Usman Buzdar.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Vice chairman LDA Sheikh Imran, Secretary Information, and concerned officials also attended the meeting.

