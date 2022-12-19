UrduPoint.com

Industrialists' Delegation Calls On Governor, Apprises Him On Various Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Industrialists' delegation calls on governor, apprises him on various issues

A delegation of industrialists met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here at the governor house, and expressed serious concern over the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) rates being charged to industries.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of industrialists met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here at the governor house, and expressed serious concern over the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) rates being charged to industries.

The delegation, led by Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) President Malik Imran Ishaq, also voiced concerns over fixed billing, quarter tariff adjustments, collection of fuel price adjustments in electricity bills, and issuance of notices by Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), according to a press release issued here on Monday.

They urged the government and relevant authorities to take prompt and serious initiatives to resolve all stated issues to promote industrialization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The IAP delegation comprised Ghazanfar Bilour, SVP Ayub Zakori, Dr Maqbool, Haji Afzal, Muqtasid Ahsan, Haris Mufti, Junaid Afzal, Saad Zahid, Ahmed Mustafa, Malik Mohsin, Malik Nouman and Malik Adnan, among others.

Sr. General Manager SNGPL Arbab Saqib, GM SNGPL Taj Ali Khan, Chief Pesco Engr Syed Nabi Gul and Regional Head EOBI Ashfaq Ahmed along with their staff members attended the meeting.

Malik Imran said factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estates were being charged approximately 300% higher rates than those of natural gas.

During the meeting, the IAP president also raised the issue of low gas pressure and faulty supply system.

The governor took serious notice of industrialists' issues and issued directives to senior officers concerned to resolve their issues at the earliest. He assured to take the matters of fixed billing, QTA, FPA and peak hours with the Federal government and relevant standing committees.

Ghulam Ali directed the Pesco chief to engage with Tesco to plan and execute dismantling of Tesco feeders and relocating them to the grid stations of Jamrud and Bara, adding that the task would release 40 MV.

He asked the Pesco chief to settle the issue of occupation of plot for SDO office and complaint office. He said the plot had been occupied by Tesco within the jurisdiction of Pesco in IEP.

The delegation thanked the governor for taking notice of their issues, and taking personal interest to resolve the same.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity Same Price Jamrud Ghulam Ali Gas Mufti All Government General Motors SNGPL

Recent Stories

Establishment of Zamong Kor orphanage is a great s ..

Establishment of Zamong Kor orphanage is a great step

52 seconds ago
 IHC disposes off plea regarding bogus FIR against ..

IHC disposes off plea regarding bogus FIR against woman

53 seconds ago
 Energy Firms Urge UK Gov't to Expand State Support ..

Energy Firms Urge UK Gov't to Expand State Support - Reports

56 seconds ago
 Marriyum felicitates newly elected office bearers ..

Marriyum felicitates newly elected office bearers of IHC Journalist Association

59 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements of Christmas, ..

Meeting held to review arrangements of Christmas, Quaid Day, New Year

7 minutes ago
 PPP local leadership hail FM Bilawal Bhutto's anti ..

PPP local leadership hail FM Bilawal Bhutto's anti Modi statement in UN

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.