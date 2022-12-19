Industrialists' delegation calls on governor, apprises him on various issues

A delegation of industrialists met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here at the governor house, and expressed serious concern over the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) rates being charged to industries.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of industrialists met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here at the governor house, and expressed serious concern over the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) rates being charged to industries.

The delegation, led by Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) President Malik Imran Ishaq, also voiced concerns over fixed billing, quarter tariff adjustments, collection of fuel price adjustments in electricity bills, and issuance of notices by Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), according to a press release issued here on Monday.

They urged the government and relevant authorities to take prompt and serious initiatives to resolve all stated issues to promote industrialization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The IAP delegation comprised Ghazanfar Bilour, SVP Ayub Zakori, Dr Maqbool, Haji Afzal, Muqtasid Ahsan, Haris Mufti, Junaid Afzal, Saad Zahid, Ahmed Mustafa, Malik Mohsin, Malik Nouman and Malik Adnan, among others.

Sr. General Manager SNGPL Arbab Saqib, GM SNGPL Taj Ali Khan, Chief Pesco Engr Syed Nabi Gul and Regional Head EOBI Ashfaq Ahmed along with their staff members attended the meeting.

Malik Imran said factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estates were being charged approximately 300% higher rates than those of natural gas.

During the meeting, the IAP president also raised the issue of low gas pressure and faulty supply system.

The governor took serious notice of industrialists' issues and issued directives to senior officers concerned to resolve their issues at the earliest. He assured to take the matters of fixed billing, QTA, FPA and peak hours with the Federal government and relevant standing committees.

Ghulam Ali directed the Pesco chief to engage with Tesco to plan and execute dismantling of Tesco feeders and relocating them to the grid stations of Jamrud and Bara, adding that the task would release 40 MV.

He asked the Pesco chief to settle the issue of occupation of plot for SDO office and complaint office. He said the plot had been occupied by Tesco within the jurisdiction of Pesco in IEP.

The delegation thanked the governor for taking notice of their issues, and taking personal interest to resolve the same.