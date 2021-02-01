Industrialists for gas supply restoration to captive power units

Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry President Parvez Faheem Noorwala Monday urged for restoration of gas supply to captive power units so that industrial cycle could be continued with required pace for betterment of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry President Parvez Faheem Noorwala Monday urged for restoration of gas supply to captive power units so that industrial cycle could be continued with required pace for betterment of the country.

He, in a statement, said the stoppage of gas supply to captive power units had disrupted the industrial activities which posed great threat to obliteration of the industrial growth.

He said industrial activities had been stopped since last one month and now the industrialists were considering to close their units on permanent basis.

He said their consideration was based on the fact that HESCO was unable to provide required electricity to industrial standards as due to the power fluctuation, costly machinery were being destructed while frequent power breakdown, load shedding, faults in PMTS, feeders and grids were also creating hurdles in smooth functioning of those industrial units.

As a result of the facts, he said industrialists were unable to accomplish the tasks of export goods in time. If the situation continued, he said adding that bottleneck could also occur in tax collection and ultimately it would badly affect the gross domestic product.