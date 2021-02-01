UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrialists For Gas Supply Restoration To Captive Power Units

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:47 PM

Industrialists for gas supply restoration to captive power units

Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry President Parvez Faheem Noorwala Monday urged for restoration of gas supply to captive power units so that industrial cycle could be continued with required pace for betterment of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry President Parvez Faheem Noorwala Monday urged for restoration of gas supply to captive power units so that industrial cycle could be continued with required pace for betterment of the country.

He, in a statement, said the stoppage of gas supply to captive power units had disrupted the industrial activities which posed great threat to obliteration of the industrial growth.

He said industrial activities had been stopped since last one month and now the industrialists were considering to close their units on permanent basis.

He said their consideration was based on the fact that HESCO was unable to provide required electricity to industrial standards as due to the power fluctuation, costly machinery were being destructed while frequent power breakdown, load shedding, faults in PMTS, feeders and grids were also creating hurdles in smooth functioning of those industrial units.

As a result of the facts, he said industrialists were unable to accomplish the tasks of export goods in time. If the situation continued, he said adding that bottleneck could also occur in tax collection and ultimately it would badly affect the gross domestic product.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Hyderabad SITE Gas Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Flydubai resumes flights to Tbilisi

2 minutes ago

DG Fisheries rubbish media reports of denial of p ..

18 seconds ago

Senate adopts bill for children's universal immuni ..

19 seconds ago

Modi redoes Kashmir-like violence, media harassmen ..

21 seconds ago

DC for resolving public issues on priority

25 seconds ago

Biden Postpones Foreign Policy Speech Over Incleme ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.