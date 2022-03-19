UrduPoint.com

Industrialists Hail KP Govt Policy To Make Peshawar Free From Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Industrialists here on Saturday welcomed the provincial government's proposed comprehensive and lasting policy and plan to make provincial metropolis Peshawar free from narcotics and praised the efforts of Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud in this regard.

The appreciation came during a meeting chaired by president of Industrialist Association Peshawar (IAP), Malik Imran Ishaq here at the Association's main office in Industrial Estate Hayatabad. The association members were present in a large number during the meeting.

Malik Imran Ishaq told the meeting that the provincial government had recently approved an inclusive plan, aimed to get rid of drug addicts and to organize actions against drug peddlers.

He lauded the concerted efforts of Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud for devising a wide-ranging policy and plan and getting it approved by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

He expressed hope that the policy would play a pivotal role in eradicating the menace of drugs from the entire Peshawar. The association president said effective actions would be taken against drug users, especially those who were supplying narcotics in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

He went on to say that industrialists had been faced with enormous difficulties owing to the increasing number of drug users in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, which would be eliminated by effective actions under the policy.

He hoped that those people who were using drugs after their rehabilitation would play their due role in progress and prosperity of their respective areas, besides, employment opportunities would be available to them in the industrial estate Peshawar.

Earlier, the association president informed that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had formally approved a comprehensive policy, which was designed by Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud and ensured its approval from the CM.

He informed that arrangements of more than 1800 beds had been made in private and public sector rehabilitation centres under the proposed policy.

Under the initial phase, he added, initiatives would be taken against drug users and drug peddlers to make Peshawar free from narcotics.

