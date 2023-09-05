Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour engaged in military training: A 65 war veteran recalls

In the war of September 1965, the people of Pakistan fully supported the armed forces and presented all their possessions for the defense of the country as they firmly believed that their existence solely depended on the security and solidarity of the motherland

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :In the war of September 1965, the people of Pakistan fully supported the armed forces and presented all their possessions for the defense of the country as they firmly believed that their existence solely depended on the security and solidarity of the motherland.

A war veteran Subedar Major (retd ) Nayab-ud-din, in a conversation with APP on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day, recalling the memories of the war era stated that businessmen and industrialists handed over their labourers to the Pakistan Army for military training while they continued paying them salaries from their own account.

"At that time we had only one thing in mind Pakistan is our homeland and our elders rendered unmatchable and commendable sacrifices for the independence of the country and now it was our first and foremost responsibility to defend the homeland from the enemy's aggression," he maintained.

In the September 1965 war, the people of Pakistan fully supported the armed forces and whatever they had, they showered only for the defense of Pakistan, he reiterated.

Subedar Major Nayabuddin, who completed his military training in Mujahid Force on 9th April 1964, said that on the occasion of the September war, their duty was assigned to PNS Dilawar under the command of the Pakistan Navy.

He further said that when they were called for war duty in 1965 at Karachi then Major General Tikka Khan after witnessing their parade appreciated their resolve and determination for Pakistan.

Nayab ud din said that even after his retirement from the services he was fully determined to strive for solidarity, security and defense of Pakistan.

He prayed that Allah Almighty keep our Pakistan safe and flourishing forever and accept the sacrifices our armed forces have given and are giving for Pakistan and give patience to the parents of those who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.