Industrialists, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief discuss electricity issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of industrialists led by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ) Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar called on Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Monday to discuss electricity issues being faced by industrial sector.

During the meeting, LESCO CEO said that uplifting of distribution system was the prime task of the company, and as far as electricity supply and line losses were concerned, the situation was far better than past and further improving with every passing day.

"Lahore Electric Supply Company was committed to deliver uninterrupted, safe and secure supply of electricity to all its consumers," he said and assured to resolve issues being faced by steel melters.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that uninterrupted electricity was a must to achieve highest growth rate target. He said that up-gradation of power transmission and distribution system to ensure continuous supply of electricity.

He said it was a very good sign that LESCO was well aware of the rising demand of electricity and working hard in this regard. He hoped that the company would resolve genuine issues of business community at the earliest.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that business community was an integral part of economy and facilitation to it means favour journey towards economic stability.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Energy Asim Siddiq said that RTV coating on transmission lines would help overcome the issue of tripping due to fog and smog.

The LESCO chief acknowledged all the suggestions prepared by the LCCI delegation and assured that these would be considered seriously.

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Chairman Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, Pakistan Steel Melters Association Chairman Rehman Aziz Chan and LCCI Executive Committee member Haris Attiq also spoke on the occasion.