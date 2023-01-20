UrduPoint.com

Industrialists Laud Performance Of CEO KP-EZDMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Industrialists laud performance of CEO KP-EZDMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, Pak Steel Muhammad Aslam Farid and other industrialists from Industrial community of Hattar Economic Zone and Special Economic Zone have lauded the performance and initiatives began by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Javed Iqbal Khattak, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In this connection a reception organized by the Chairman Pak Steel/Farid Steel in Hattar appreciated the positive and proactive role of the CEO KP-EZDMC saying the initiatives taken by him reflect the journey that started in 1940s and 60s with the inception of their first unit in Rawalpindi and Hattar and the troubles they had to undergo at that time., However, they appreciated the role KPEZDMC, particularly during last three years, towards the facilitation of the industrialists, and towards Ease of Doing business, that has remained a hallmark of KP-EZDMC under his leadership.

Members board of Directors (BoD Mr. Hassan Farid, Zahid Shinwari, Muhammad Tayyab Swati, Inam Mughal and Sahibzada Salim ur Rehman along with other prominent and distinguished industrialists from Hattar, and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak extended his gratitude for the continued support received from the industrialist community and termed Hattar as one of the top three industrial hubs of Pakistan, that has remained as backbone of the industry in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

He told that the company plans to acquire additional 110 acres of land adjacent to the Special Economic Zone for expansion, which would enable the new and existing projects to expand their existing facilities. Hattar being in the proximity of Federal Capital Islamabad, and more importantly on the CPEC route has significant potential to attract domestic and foreign industrial interests.

Mr. Khattak also spoke about the new five (5) new economic zones that are being worked at for launching to be launched within 12 to 18 months that would bring the total number of Economic Zones to nineteen (19) in the province.

Guests and dignitaries also visited Hattar Special Economic to review progress on development, and colonization in the Zone. He further expressed satisfaction and also appreciated the efforts of KP-EZDMC for rapid industrialization in the province.

