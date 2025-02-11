Open Menu

Industrialists Meet Commissioner To Discuss Industrial Estate Issues

Published February 11, 2025

Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues

A delegation of prominent industrialists met with Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan to discuss issues related to the Industrial Estate

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A delegation of prominent industrialists met with Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan to discuss issues related to the Industrial Estate.

Commissioner Khan emphasized the need for improved coordination between industrialists and relevant departments, urging them to work together to address the city's challenges. He highlighted the importance of upgrading the aging sewerage system in the Industrial Estate and assured that practical steps would be taken to resolve the long-standing railway crossing issue for the convenience of the public.

He stated that a comprehensive plan has been finalized for the beautification of seven flyovers in Multan. Efforts have also been initiated to improve traffic management and enforce one-way traffic rules.

Citizens will soon witness visible improvements in road restoration and urban beautification across the division.

Commissioner Khan reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the business community by facilitating ease of business. He acknowledged traders as a crucial pillar of the economy and appreciated their cooperation with the administration during challenging times. He assured that collaboration with the business community would continue for the development and upgradation of Multan division.

The delegation included Dr. Shafiq, Khawaja Salahuddin, Asif Majeed, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Shahid Azeem, Muhammad Hashim, and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Additional Commissioner Coordination, Kareem Bakhsh, along with officials from relevant departments, was also present at the meeting.

