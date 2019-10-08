UrduPoint.com
Industrialists Of Gadoon Amazai Demand Resolution Of Problems In Meeting With Speaker NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:54 AM

Industrialists of Gadoon Amazai demand resolution of problems in meeting with Speaker NA

A delegation of Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Monday and urged him to help resolve issues of gas and electricity faced by industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Monday and urged him to help resolve issues of gas and electricity faced by industries.

The delegation including President Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Zahid Shah and President Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate Fazal Raheem Jadoon said the industrial estate should be connected with the motorway.

The delegation members asked for improvement in the electricity infrastructure in the industrial estate.

They told that the problems of low voltage and suspension of electricity at Gadoon grid station had become routine in summer causing severe problems for industrialists.

They demanded upgradation of the grid station and its transformers.

The Speaker NA assured that the government would resolve problems of industrial sector on priority basis.

Substantial funds were allocated for the industry which would ensure economic growth, he told.

Gadoon Amazai was one of the biggest industrial estates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established in 1988.

