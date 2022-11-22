UrduPoint.com

Industrialists Play Vital Role In Economy: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Industrialists play vital role in economy: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that industrialists play an important role in the national economy.

He said, 'I am visiting at the ceremony with a desire to further enhance and strengthen this role.

He stated this while addressing the business community at a ceremony of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Governor Kamran Tessori said that he was visiting FPCCI, not as a Governor but as a businessman.

He said that he would play his role as a bridge between Federal, and provincial governments and the FPCCI.

FPPCI President Irfan Iqbal Shaikh said that FPCCI was facing some hurdles in its matters and hoped that the Governor would take steps in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Business Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

6 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

2 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

4 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

5 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.