Industrialists play vital role in economy: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that industrialists play an important role in the national economy.

He said, 'I am visiting at the ceremony with a desire to further enhance and strengthen this role.

He stated this while addressing the business community at a ceremony of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Governor Kamran Tessori said that he was visiting FPCCI, not as a Governor but as a businessman.

He said that he would play his role as a bridge between Federal, and provincial governments and the FPCCI.

FPPCI President Irfan Iqbal Shaikh said that FPCCI was facing some hurdles in its matters and hoped that the Governor would take steps in this regard.