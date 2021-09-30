Industrialists put off protest plan after assurance from KP CM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Industrialists here on Thursday decided to put off a planned protest after getting assurance from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan about amicable resolution of problems.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan held out assurance to a delegation of Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar, led by its president Malik Imran Ishaq, after meeting here at the CM house, according to a press release issued here.

Former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, vice president IAP Ghulam Mohiyaddin, Chairman IAP standing committee on legal affairs, Riaz Arshad, executive member Malik Niaz Ahmad, former president SCCI Haji Muhammad Afzal, Chairman IAP Standing Committee on FBR Muhammad Ishaq, Chairman IAP Standing Committee on Finance Haris Mufti, Chairman IAP Standing Committee on Media Ahmad Mustafa, executive members Mohsin Wudad, Sajjad Zaheer, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, Fazalullah, presidents of Nowshera, Gadoon Hattar, Special Economic Zone Hattar, administrative secretaries, managing directors and high officials from departments concerned were present during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also directed formation of a committee to be headed by his special assistant on industries, Abdul Karim Khan to prepare recommendations for amicable resolution of industrialists' issues within the next 15 days and present report to him.

The administrative secretaries from relevant government departments and representatives from Industrialists Association Peshawar would be the members of the proposed body.

On the occasion, IAP president taken up issues of industrialists pertaining to property tax, EPA, KPRA, KPEZD&MC, Labour Department (social security, worker welfare) and gave a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

Imran Ishaq said that the industrialists have an enormous contribution toward economic development by paying different taxes, saying that the industries are the prime source of employment generation, so industrialists issues should be resolved on priority basis.

He said the industrialists are ready to fully cooperate with the government. However, he emphasized to avoid taking such steps to ensure intact dignity of the taxpayers.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Malik Niaz, Riaz Arshad, Muhammad Ishaq, Attaur Rehman, Sajjad Zaheer, Mohsin Wudad also spoke on the occasion and raised issues pertaining to different departments concerned.