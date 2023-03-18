UrduPoint.com

Industrialists Refute Allegations Against CEO KPEZDMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Industrialists refute allegations against CEO KPEZDMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) on Saturday strongly rebuffed the allegations and propaganda against head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and termed it baseless and and against reality.

In a press statement, President IAP Malik Imran Ishaq while chairing a meeting of industrialists, said that the services of CEO KPEZDMC Javed Khattak for industrialization and facilitating business community were highly praiseworthy and visible before everyone. Javed Khattak was always available for the business community and played a pivotal role in resolution of their problems, it added.

Malik Imran said the superior court has set aside the allegations leveled against CEO KPEZDMC and proved them frivolous and baseless in its verdict.

The IAP President congratulated the CEO KPEZDMC over a court verdict in his favour, and termed it completely rightful and based on merit.

Malik Imran heaped praise on CEO Javed Khattak, saying the KPEZDMC head has played an important role in setting up new special economic zones and promotion of industrialisation, trade and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He alleged that the incumbent interim minister for industries, commerce and technical education was misusing authorities and made attempts to create hurdles in the process of industrialization in the province.

The IAP chief said the interim minister has kept himself away from the Industrialists Association Peshawar, Chambers and business community of the province and is only proactive in dissolving boards for fulfilling his own objectives, desires and wishes, which is highly regrettable and condemnable.

Malik Imran fully assured the support and cooperation on behalf of the Association, industrialists and business community to CEO KPEZDMC. He felicitated Javed Khattak after court verdict in his favor.

Group leader Ghazanfar Bilour on the occasion strongly denounced baseless allegations against CEO KPEZDMC and extended his full support and cooperation to Javed Khattak on behalf of the IAP, Chambers and the entire business community.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Company Superior Commerce From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to bat first against Sultans

40 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better than IPL’s

50 minutes ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

52 minutes ago
 Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.