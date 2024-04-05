Open Menu

Industrialists Reminded Of Their Corporate Social Responsibility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Industrialists reminded of their corporate social responsibility

Member of Provincial Assembly, Ajmal Chandia and Additional Deputy Director (Finance) Anum Hafeez on Friday reminded industrialists of their mandatory role under corporate social responsibility (CSR) provision and sought their cooperation to beautify city and suburbs and facilitate workers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly, Ajmal Chandia and Additional Deputy Director (Finance) Anum Hafeez on Friday reminded industrialists of their mandatory role under corporate social responsibility (CSR) provision and sought their cooperation to beautify city and suburbs and facilitate workers.

In a meeting with the industialists, they sought five-year records of their contributions under CSR and assigned them a five-point agenda for city's beautification and workers' facilitation.

They asked industrialists to develop green belts from Chenab park to Indus hospital, build waiting sheds for labours, no compromise on child labour, and develop water filtration plants in areas where ground water was not suitable for drinking.

Ajmal Chandia emphasized on making available sizable funding for promotion of sports and upgrading playgrounds in the district.

APP/shn/ifi

Related Topics

Sports Water Provincial Assembly From Labour

Recent Stories

Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

8 minutes ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal

16 minutes ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

23 minutes ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

20 minutes ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

20 minutes ago
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

45 minutes ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

13 minutes ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

13 minutes ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

13 minutes ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

13 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan