Industrialists Reminded Of Their Corporate Social Responsibility
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Member of Provincial Assembly, Ajmal Chandia and Additional Deputy Director (Finance) Anum Hafeez on Friday reminded industrialists of their mandatory role under corporate social responsibility (CSR) provision and sought their cooperation to beautify city and suburbs and facilitate workers
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly, Ajmal Chandia and Additional Deputy Director (Finance) Anum Hafeez on Friday reminded industrialists of their mandatory role under corporate social responsibility (CSR) provision and sought their cooperation to beautify city and suburbs and facilitate workers.
In a meeting with the industialists, they sought five-year records of their contributions under CSR and assigned them a five-point agenda for city's beautification and workers' facilitation.
They asked industrialists to develop green belts from Chenab park to Indus hospital, build waiting sheds for labours, no compromise on child labour, and develop water filtration plants in areas where ground water was not suitable for drinking.
Ajmal Chandia emphasized on making available sizable funding for promotion of sports and upgrading playgrounds in the district.
APP/shn/ifi
Recent Stories
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al Qudus day rally held8 minutes ago
-
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal16 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport20 minutes ago
-
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh20 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..20 minutes ago
-
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontiers45 minutes ago
-
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans13 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds11 minutes ago
-
Khatmul Quran held at Sindh Governor’s House11 minutes ago
-
JUI-S chairman condemns silence on Palestinian atrocities11 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves provision of Rs. 859.8 million supplementary grant for TMAs11 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 1st meeting of Provincial Apex Committee11 minutes ago