Industrialists reminded of their corporate social responsibility

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly, Ajmal Chandia and Additional Deputy Director (Finance) Anum Hafeez on Friday reminded industrialists of their mandatory role under corporate social responsibility (CSR) provision and sought their cooperation to beautify city and suburbs and facilitate workers.

In a meeting with the industialists, they sought five-year records of their contributions under CSR and assigned them a five-point agenda for city's beautification and workers' facilitation.

They asked industrialists to develop green belts from Chenab park to Indus hospital, build waiting sheds for labours, no compromise on child labour, and develop water filtration plants in areas where ground water was not suitable for drinking.

Ajmal Chandia emphasized on making available sizable funding for promotion of sports and upgrading playgrounds in the district.

