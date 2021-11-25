Industrialists role in workers' welfare appreciated

Regional Director Sindh Labour Department Nagina Junejo Thursday expressed satisfaction over the industrialists role in welfare of the workers community and assured submission of recommendations of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) to high ups for speedy development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Director Sindh Labour Department Nagina Junejo Thursday expressed satisfaction over the industrialists role in welfare of the workers community and assured submission of recommendations of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) to high ups for speedy development.

While visiting the secretariat of HSATI along with delegation of the department, she said that serving the workers community is a noble cause and provincial labour department has been engaged to protect the rights of the workers community.

She underlined the need of the wages to workers according to government's assessment adding that the provincial labour department is making efforts to take all stakeholders into confidence in this regard.

The reservations and recommendations are being noted down and the same would be forwarded to government along with comprehensive report of the department, she informed.

The Chairman HSATI Saman Mal Devnani while welcoming the delegation emphasized upon the provincial labour department to organize awareness seminar about rules and regulations set for all stakeholders so that combine efforts could be made for achieving rapid development in industrial sector.

He emphasized the need of good relations between industrialists and workers adding that the industrialists fully committed to follow all rules and regulations of the department with a spirit to provide maximum facilities to workers.

The Chairman HSATI Sub-Committee on Labour Affairs Shahid Kaimkhan while speaking on the occasion said the industrialists are the backbone of the economy of the country however the role of the workers cannot be denied in the industrial growth.

The industrialists paying due importance to welfare of workers which can be proved at the peak on pandemic when the industrial cycle remained continued without sacking any worker.

Among others, Patron-in-Chief HSATI Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry, Senior Vice Chairman Shuja Razzaq Memon, Vice Chairman Sharif Poonjani, Allahdin Kaimkhani, Haris Kaimkhani, Essar Kumar, Aslam Bawani, Aamir Shahab, Fahim Noorwala, Mehmood Ahmed, Ubaid Farooq, Dileep Kumar and Diya Ram also present on the occasion.