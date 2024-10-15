Open Menu

Industrialists Urged To Play Role In Checking Smog

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Industrialists urged to play role in checking smog

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Small Industries Estate Bahawalpur Regional Director Rao Munir has urged industrialists and business leaders to play their due role in controlling smog.

Addressing a meeting at his office to review measures to control smog in Bahawalpur region, he said that smog comprised carbon mono oxide, nitrogen oxide, methane gas and carbon dioxide, adding that all of them were poisonous and fatal to human beings.

“Smog not only affects the respiratory system but it also damages eyesight,” he said.

He said that smoke-emitting brick kilns, industrial units and heavy traffic on roads had been contributing to smog in the air. He urged business leaders to play their role in mitigating the hazards of smog. He said that setting garbage on fire also caused air pollution and increased smog level and requested people to avoid setting domestic, industrial and agricultural waste on fire.

