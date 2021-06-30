Industrialists voluntarily agree not to use gas in their factories one day a week: Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the industrialists have voluntarily agreed not to use gas in their factories one day a week while the remaining six days gas would be supplied to them at full pressure.

The Governor said that the decision was taken at a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC), which was attended by industrialists as well as officials from the Ministry of Energy and Sui Southern Gas, said a statement on Wednesday.

This meeting held in a cordial atmosphere, in which, the industrialists voluntarily agreed not to use gas in the factories one day in a week.

It might be noted here that the SILC has been successful in the past in amicably resolving disputes between industries and industrial associations.