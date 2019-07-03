Industrialization process to be accelerated: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that industrialization process would be accelerated in consultation with industrialists and traders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that industrialization process would be accelerated in consultation with industrialists and traders.

He made this assurance in a meeting with office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) here at the Lahore Chamber and discussed with them problems of industrialists, steps taken for ease of doing business, budget for current financial year and the policies for industrial sector promotion.

The Provincial Minister was of the view that national resources could also be increased by promoting the industry, which would definitely help alleviate poverty and unemployment, citing that PTI government had devised a comprehensive and effective strategy to promote industry.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that industrialists and traders would be facilitated by making the tax system easier.

He observed that inspector system in the tax departments was the main cause of corruption and a few people were responsible for the defective system and the whole nation had to face its consequences, he added. "We will improve the tax collection system through effective reforms and clubbing all the taxes. Inspector-less regime is also being introduced so that no one can disturb the industrialists in the name of inspection," he maintained.Provincial Minister said that artificial price-hike and unfair profiteering would be dealt with iron hand.

On this occasion, LCCI President Almas Haider said that every Pakistani should play his national duty by paying taxes, assuring that industrialists and traders would cooperate with the government for bringing the country out of the economic crisis and strengthening the economy.