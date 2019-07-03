UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrialization Process To Be Accelerated: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:17 PM

Industrialization process to be accelerated: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that industrialization process would be accelerated in consultation with industrialists and traders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that industrialization process would be accelerated in consultation with industrialists and traders.

He made this assurance in a meeting with office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) here at the Lahore Chamber and discussed with them problems of industrialists, steps taken for ease of doing business, budget for current financial year and the policies for industrial sector promotion.

The Provincial Minister was of the view that national resources could also be increased by promoting the industry, which would definitely help alleviate poverty and unemployment, citing that PTI government had devised a comprehensive and effective strategy to promote industry.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that industrialists and traders would be facilitated by making the tax system easier.

He observed that inspector system in the tax departments was the main cause of corruption and a few people were responsible for the defective system and the whole nation had to face its consequences, he added. "We will improve the tax collection system through effective reforms and clubbing all the taxes. Inspector-less regime is also being introduced so that no one can disturb the industrialists in the name of inspection," he maintained.Provincial Minister said that artificial price-hike and unfair profiteering would be dealt with iron hand.

On this occasion, LCCI President Almas Haider said that every Pakistani should play his national duty by paying taxes, assuring that industrialists and traders would cooperate with the government for bringing the country out of the economic crisis and strengthening the economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Budget Chamber All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Police shouldn’t rob the business community: Mia ..

11 minutes ago

Facebook steps up to control misleading health con ..

17 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches non-stop Sir Syed train fr ..

2 minutes ago

Ton-up Bairstow falls against New Zealand in must- ..

2 minutes ago

SECP formulates Collateral Management Companies Re ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission Scraps Excessive Deficit Proce ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.