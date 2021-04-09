Industrialization to help provision of jobs to youth in Gwadar: Farman Zarkoon

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon on Friday said that the establishment of the first industrial company on Gwadar Free Trade Zone was positive sign for development of the province

In a statement, he said that the activation of these industries would provide employment opportunities to the local youth of Gwadar and also be helpful in the promotion of commercial and industrial activities in the future.

Zarkoon stated that several important decisions have been taken in the governing body meeting of BCDA chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, which will further accelerate the development process in the coastal areas of Balochistan and provide better entertainment to the people.

He further said that 770 km long coastline of Balochistan has a unique place in the world which attracts many tourists due to its natural beauty and scenic aesthetics. Tourists from all over the world will visit Balochistan when the basic facilities are provided to them, he remarked.