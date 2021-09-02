UrduPoint.com

Industrialization, Tourism Promotion Vital For Wealth Creation, Debt Retirement: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said industrialization as well as promotion of tourism were inevitable to repay debts through boosting exports and wealth creation

The prime minister, addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Sambrial-Kharian Motorway here, said the project would facilitate the industrial triangle of Gujranwala-Wazirabad-Sialkot which was also a densely population region.

Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (Retd) Khurram Agha were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to break ground for 69-kilometer motorway, said the area had immense potential for industrialization, so it was direly needed to incentivize the industrial sector to bring about a boom in exports and to increase revenue.

He said the government was committed to facilitate the Small and Medium Enterprises sector by easing their approval processes, and also assured the National Highway Authority to support them for swift approval of public private partnership projects.

More Stories From Pakistan



