Industries' applications for new electricity connections to be processed on fast-track: Tabish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gohar Friday said the power distribution companies would process industrial sector's applications for new connections and load enhancement on fast-track.

In a meeting with a group of industrialists, where Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar were also present, he said the country had extra capacity in terms of power generation and its circular debt was a basic economy issue.

Therefore, connecting the industries with national grid would help reduce the burden of take-or-pay charges on the government, he added. The SAPM said the government had recently announced an electricity tariff support package to provide the facility to the industries at subsidized rate on incremental usage of electricity for the next three years.

He added that the present government was bringing improvement in the power sector through bold policy decisions.

Petroleum SAPM Nadeem Babar said the decision was based on the fact that consumption of scarce natural gas in inefficient Captive Power Plants (CPPs) was a big national loss.

On the other hand, he said surplus power generation capacity could be absorbed in these industrial units at competitive rates and reliable supplies.

He informed the meeting that the issue of gas supplies to CPPs had been under discussion for the last ten years, adding allocation management policy 2005, clearly stated that the gas supplies to CPPs would be made on as or when available after meeting the requirement of other consumers.

The SAPM said even new policy also exempted captive units with co-generation, since they had had much higher combined efficiency.

He said the industrial units, which were not currently connected to the power grid or had electrical connection that were sufficient for their needs, would not be disconnected immediately.

He said the government would request them to shift from gas-based captive power generation to the national power grid by December of this year.

The Sindh governor said joint efforts by the industrialists and Federal government would ramp up the progress and development of the country.

He said industrial development was one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the federal government would extend all possible assistance to them for industrial growth and of country's exports.

He said no industry would be disconnected from gas supply unless they had an electricity connection to meet their requirements.

Secretary Petroleum, senior officials of Ministry of Energy, Sui Southern Gas Company managing director, representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and presidents of different associations of the industrial areas in Karachi were also present at the meeting.