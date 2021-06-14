UrduPoint.com
Industries Asked To Vaccinate Their Workers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :District Administration has directed the Managers of Industrial Estate Hayatabad and Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar to vaccinate their workers against coronavirus.

In case of non compliance necessary action would be taken against refusals under epidemic Control Act, 2020, said a notification issued here by Deputy Commissioner office on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

