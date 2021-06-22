Industries , Commerce Department utilizes all its development funds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Department of Industries and commerce has successfully utilized all its development funds during the financial year 2020-2021, said a document issued by the department on Tuesday.

It said in the financial year 2020-21, a total of Rs, 1998 million funds were released by the provincial government to the industry and commerce department adding the department completed several development projects during the last financial year.

The significant projects of the department included inauguration of Rashkai Special Economic Zone as well as purchase of 1200 kanal of land for Small Industrial Estate Peshawar 2, providing the people of Peshawar another small industrial estate after fifty years.

In addition, the Department of Industries and Commerce successfully installed power feeders in various industrial zones of the province. Furthermore, Rs. 510 million was provided by the provincial government to the department for industrial development in the newly merged districts.

The feasibility study of setting up small industrial estate in each newly merged district besides establishment of Mohmand Marble City in merged district was completed. Interest free loans started in the province for microfinance business through Akhuwat foundation.

In addition, it said Rs 487 million was released to the department by the provincial government in the form of AIP program and the department was able to spend 100% of these funds owing to its good strategy.

Secretary Industry Humayun khan has appreciated the performance of all the staff working in the Department of Industries and Commerce. While, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim also lauded the services of the staff for spending all the funds in an efficient manner.

He said that more efforts were required to maintain the continuity of success of the department that would be a prelude to industrial development and job creation in the province.

