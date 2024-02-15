Industries deptt asks NGOs, press clubs, trusts to get annual renewal by Feb 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Department of Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday asked all the NGOs, press clubs, and trusts in the province to get their registration renewed by February 29 to avoid legal action.

Director Administration Mujahid Khan in a press release issued here said that the annual renewal of NGOs, press clubs and trusts registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and Trust Act 2020 in the province was mandatory.

He said that all those NGOs press clubs and trusts who have not renewed the previous years’ registrations to approach the industry.